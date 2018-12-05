Week 14 Waiver Wire Pickups: Sleepers Who May Still be Available

Butch Dill/Associated Press

With the NFL fantasy football season coming to an end, there's still value to be had on the waiver wire.

A mixture of injuries, cuts, coaching changes and recent performances allowed a handful of players to stand out ahead of Week 14.

Of course, you have to approach the waiver wire with caution, because one bad transaction could end your season in the playoffs.

Some of the top sleepers on the waiver wire for Week 14 come from struggling teams looking to end the season on a high note, which understandably makes some owners skeptical of consistency.

Quarterback

Josh Allen, Buffalo (Added in 37,649 Yahoo leagues)

By now, if you don't have a consistent starting quarterback, your fantasy season is probably close to over.

Finding reliable options on the waiver wire has been hard to come by this year since the majority of the top signal-callers are drafted.

Buffalo rookie Josh Allen is worth a look after he threw for 231 yards and ran for 135 more against Miami in Week 13.

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Allen also came one yard shy of eclipsing the 100-yard rushing mark in Week 12 against Jacksonville, so you are able to trust his playmaking ability in two parts of the offense.

A Week 14 matchup with the struggling New York Jets makes picking up Allen an even more intriguing option, but approach your decision with caution, as the Bills shook up their receiving corps Tuesday by releasing Kelvin Benjamin and Andre Holmes.

The pair of cuts leaves Allen with one receiver whose totaled over 400 receiving yards in 2018.

Running Back

Chase Edmonds, Arizona (Added in 6,136 Yahoo leagues)

The running back market is ripe with potential fantasy success stories, but there's one in Arizona that's worth paying more attention to as a sleeper pick.

Chase Edmonds earned his spot in touchdown vulture lore by scoring twice on the ground in the Cardinals' win over Green Bay, taking away potential scores for David Johnson.

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

In addition to scoring twice, Edmonds racked up 53 yards on five carries to give Josh Rosen a second reliable rushing option to hand off to.

Week 14 presents a favorable matchup for Edmonds and Arizona, as the Detroit Lions let up 1,437 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns to opposing running backs.

By showing some trust in Edmonds in key situations on the road in Green Bay, Arizona's coaching staff signaled it's willing to use him more, which is why he's worth picking up and why owners of Johnson are furious.

Wide Receiver

Antonio Callaway, Cleveland (Added in 9,421 Yahoo leagues)

Over the last few weeks, Baker Mayfield has developed chemistry with rookie wide receiver Antonio Callaway.

The first-year player out of Florida recorded a career-high 84 receiving yards in the Week 13 loss to Houston.

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

In four of the last five games, Callaway has been targeted at least five times, which is a good sign heading into the Week 14 clash with a reeling Panthers team.

The Panthers have given up 27 touchdowns through the air, which is tied for the third-highest total in the league alongside San Francisco.

Although Jarvis Landry is still the No. 1 receiver in Cleveland, Mayfield has made it clear he wants to find Callaway more, and since he's produced consistent results, he's worth the add in fantasy.

Tight End

Levine Toilolo, Detroit (Added in 451 Yahoo leagues)

Relying on the Lions to consistently involve a tight end in their offense is a risky proposition, but it looks like Matthew Stafford gained trust in Levine Toilolo in Week 13.

Toilolo caught four passes for 90 yards to lead the Lions in receiving in the 30-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Rey Del Rio/Associated Press

The 27-year-old Stanford product will fly under the radar as a fantasy pickup because of the Lions' misuse of tight ends and the eligibility of Pittsburgh's Jaylen Samuels at the position.

If Samuels and a few other trendy tight ends aren't available in your league, take a risk on Toilolo, as Stafford is still searching for more reliable targets in the passing game after Golden Tate was traded to Philadelphia.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90