Steelers' James Conner Ruled Out for Week 14 vs. Raiders with Ankle Injury

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that running back James Conner will miss Week 14's matchup against the Oakland Raiders due to an ankle sprain.

Tomlin had initially said Conner suffered a leg contusion in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Jaylen Samuels will likely start in Conner's place.

Tomlin told reporters the team's "intention" is to use a running back-by-committee approach.

"James Conner's injury is probably a little more significant than we initially thought," Tomlin told reporters. "I don't know if you would describe it as a high-ankle sprain. It is an ankle sprain, much more than a contusion initially thought to be."

Conner has rushed for 909 yards and 12 touchdowns as the Steelers' starting running back this season, adding 52 receptions for 467 yards and a score. His breakout has been the result of a season-long holdout by Le'Veon Bell.

Conner was producing Bell-like numbers for most of the season but has struggled over the last four games. He hasn't rushed for more than 65 yards since a Nov. 4 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Samuels, a rookie fifth-round pick out of NC State, has carried the ball only 12 times for 31 yards. Stevan Ridley and Trey Edmunds are also on the running back depth chart.