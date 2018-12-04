Philadelphia Eagles Hit Their Stride Just in Time, but Is It Enough?

Elsa/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are peaking at the right time with two straight victories after Monday's 28-13 win over the Washington Redskins at Lincoln Financial Field. At the same time, it's difficult to identify a less inspiring playoff contender.

The reigning Super Bowl champions' latest performance was a mixed bad, as was their win over the Giants in Week 12.

But all that matters is the Eagles (6-6) remain one game behind the division-leading Dallas Cowboys with a massive Week 14 showdown about to take place.

The winner will gain a major advantage. The Cowboys would have a two-game lead over Philadelphia and the head-to-head tiebreaker with a victory, whereas the Eagles would take over first place on account of the division-record tiebreaker with a W.

Everything will be on the line during this crucial meeting. Fortunately, the Eagles have figured a few things out after a rough 4-6 start.

"I think we're meshing together, doing what we do best," quarterback Carson Wentz said, per the Delaware News Journal's Martin Frank.

Golden Tate became a member of the Eagles at the trade deadline to augment Philadelphia's wide receiver corps. The nine-year veteran didn't provide an instant impact, though. The game's best receiver after the catch struggled to find his niche within the Eagles' scheme. Tate caught an unimpressive 11 passes for 97 yards through his first three contests wearing midnight green and silver.

Tate finally became a real part of the Eagles offense Monday when he helped create for Wentz when plays broke down, including the game's opening score.

The veteran receiver's value isn't derived by precise routes or an ability to create separation within the offensive structure. He can do those things, but Tate is at his best when one of two things occurs: either the ball is quickly placed in his hands and he's allowed to create, or he's breaking open during the scramble drill.

Wentz looked toward Tate multiple times once he broke the pocket, and it resulted in the receiver's top performance since he was acquired from the Detroit Lions. He caught seven passes for a team-leading 85 yards and the aforementioned touchdown.

Zach Ertz is well on his way to breaking Jason Witten's single-season record for receptions by a tight end (110), and he'll continue to serve as the passing game's focal point. But the Eagles now have differing skill sets to exploit beyond the game's best pass-catching tight end. Tate will create yardage on broken plays. Alshon Jeffery is a big body to target on crucial downs or in the red zone. Nelson Agholor brings quickness to shake defenders.

However, Wentz will need time to utilize his intriguing options, and the Eagles offensive line has rarely looked anything like the unit that helped lead the franchise to its first Super Bowl victory. The tackles have struggled. The guard position hasn't been settled, either, though it's been more stable since the coaching staff inserted Isaac Seumalo into the starting lineup prior to the Week 5 contest against the Minnesota Vikings.

The front five still isn't as good as it was a year ago. However, it's been playing better in recent weeks, particularly tackles Lane Johnson and Jason Peters. Philadelphia didn't surrender a single sack to a Washington defensive front that features Ryan Kerrigan, Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen.

Philadelphia's running back play has improved as well. The team once again has a bell cow in undrafted free agent Josh Adams. Last season, the Eagles could rely on Jay Ajayi or LeGarrette Blount to slam it between the tackles. Now, after multiple injuries, Adams fills the role. He may not give the job back, either.

The rookie has carried the ball at least 20 times in each of the last two contests for 169 combined yards. His patience, lateral movement to find the hole and downhill running style make him a great fit for Pederson's offense.

Adams' emergence isn't the only positive found in the backfield. Darren Sproles returned to action after suffering a pulled hamstring in Week 1. He didn't disappoint. The multipurpose weapon ran the ball four times for 22 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown on a simple draw.

"He's a light spark for us offensively," Wentz said, per NJ.com's Mike Kaye.

All of this must be kept in context, even though the signs are encouraging. A victory over Washington means next to nothing since the team is decimated by injuries.

Not only is Alex Smith out for the season with a fractured leg, but backup-turned-starter Colt McCoy left the contest with a fractured fibula, according to the team's site. Mark Sanchez had to come into the game and accomplished little—which isn't surprising since he signed with the franchise only 15 days ago.

The injuries didn't stop there.

Jonathan Cooper, who signed a month ago when Washington needed to replace starting left guard Shawn Lauvao, tore his bicep. On top of that, Tony Bergstrom, who was filling in for starting right guard Brandon Scherff, suffered an ankle injury. Washington had its fifth and sixth options at guard on the field and nearly had to play a defensive lineman at the position.

Washington didn't have the firepower to compete Monday.

Despite a dismantled offensive front, the Eagles still allowed a 90-yard touchdown to Adrian Peterson because the secondary, specifically Sidney Jones, took poor angles to the ball.

Philadelphia's front can make life difficult on any opposing offense. But the secondary is decimated.

Top corner Ronald Darby and free safety Rodney McLeod are already on injured reserve. Avonte Maddox (ankle, knee) and Jalen Mills (foot) are both nursing injuries, and timetables for their returns remain uncertain. The Eagles now feature Jones, Rasul Douglas, De'Vante Bausby and Chandon Sullivan as their top four cornerbacks. Philadelphia's coaching staff shouldn't expect much from this group, especially with Amari Cooper, the Los Angeles Rams' explosive offense and DeAndre Hopkins still on the docket.

Pressure is the name of the game at this point. If the defensive line doesn't dominate, the Eagles secondary will be destroyed by top-end receivers.

The Eagles, like several other teams, have overcome lots of adversity this season. Even so, there's no reason to get excited about them. Pederson's squad is better in certain areas, but it's yet to prove it can beat a quality opponent or stop anyone whose anyone with its patchwork secondary.

Philadelphia's reign will end despite its overall improvement at the right time of the year.

