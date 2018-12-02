Highlights: Odell Beckham Jr. TD Pass, More Top Plays from Early Week 13 Games

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The case to start Odell Beckham Jr. at quarterback for the New York Giants grew stronger Sunday as the Giants wideout delivered one of the day's top highlights from the early Week 13 slate.

With the Giants trailing 14-10 in the third quarter, Beckham received the ball on a pitch from Eli Manning. He promptly dropped back and hit a wide-open Russell Shepard for a 49-yard touchdown pass.

Earlier in the game, Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks did his best William "The Refrigerator" Perry impression. Hicks helped give Chicago a 14-7 lead in the second quarter after punching it in on a one-yard run up the middle.

Allen Robinson set up the touchdown with an impressive grab down the sideline. The Bears wideout somehow brought the pass down despite tight coverage from Giants cornerback B.W. Webb.

Here are a few more eye-popping plays from Sunday.

NFL fans already got more than their money's worth in Week 13 even before an intriguing set of games Sunday evening and Monday night's clash between the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles, the result of which will likely have playoff implications.