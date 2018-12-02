Kareem Hunt Admits Lying to Chiefs, Apologizes in 'NFL Countdown' Interview

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt appeared on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown and apologized for pushing and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel in February.

"The Chiefs are right. I didn't tell them everything. I don't blame them for anything. My actions caused this," Hunt told ESPN's Lisa Salters.

TMZ released surveillance footage of the incident this week, leading the Chiefs to release Hunt and the NFL to place him on the Commissioner's Exempt List. The NFL was aware of the incident but did not interview Hunt, he confirmed to Salters.

"It was just a long night," Hunt said. "To be exact, it don't really matter what happened. I was in the wrong. I could have took responsibility and made the right decision to find a way to deescalate the situation."

Hunt said he did not know the woman in the video before that night. He apologized to the woman during the interview and said he would like to get in contact with her but does not know how.

"I'm definitely not that type of person. My mother raised me right," Hunt said.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported teams expect Hunt to go unclaimed on waivers. Washington received significant backlash this week when the team claimed linebacker Reuben Foster after he was arrested for domestic violence for the second time in 2018.

Hunt said he hopes to receive another chance at playing in the NFL.

"I've worked for this my whole entire life," Hunt said. "I gave everything and sacrificed so much for this. ... I'll do whatever I can to help win.

"That's not me. That's not the person I am. It's out there. It happened. I'm very embarrassed about it. I'm ashamed of myself."

Hunt rushed for 2,151 yards and 15 touchdowns in 27 NFL games for the Chiefs.