Bowl Games 2018-19: Complete Schedule of Matchups

Bowl Games 2018-19: Complete Schedule of MatchupsDecember 2, 2018
The participants for the 39 bowl games will be determined Sunday afternoon.
The New Year's Six games take precedent over the rest of the postseason games, and they'll receive the most attention over the next few weeks.
Once the 12 programs are locked into the New Year's Six, the rest of the bowl slots will be filled by conferences with bowl affiliations before other teams slide into games with at-large berths.
Although there's a plethora of bowls, there aren't enough postseason spots for every bowl-eligible team, which will make Sunday a disappointing day for some.
2018-19 Bowl Schedule
All Times ET.
Saturday, December 15
New Mexico Bowl (2 p.m., ESPN): Utah State vs. North Texas
Cure Bowl (2:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network): Tulane vs. Louisiana
Las Vegas Bowl (3:30 p.m., ABC): Arizona State vs. Fresno State
Camellia Bowl (5:30 p.m., ESPN): Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan
New Orleans Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): Middle Tennessee vs. Appalachian State
Tuesday, December 18
Boca Raton Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN): Northern Illinois vs. UAB
Wednesday, December 19
Frisco Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): San Diego State vs. Ohio
Thursday, December 20
Gasparilla Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Marshall vs. South Florida
Friday, December 21
Bahamas Bowl (12:30 p.m., ESPN): Florida International vs. Toledo
Idaho Potato Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN): BYU vs. Western Michigan
Saturday, December 22
Birmingham Bowl (Noon, ESPN): Wake Forest vs. Memphis
Armed Forces Bowl (3:30 p.m., ESPN): Houston vs. Army
Dollar General Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN): Troy vs. Buffalo
Hawaii Bowl (10:30 p.m., ESPN): Louisiana Tech vs. Hawaii
Wednesday, December 26
First Responder Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Boston College vs. Boise State
Quick Lane Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech
Cheez-It Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): TCU vs. California
Thursday, December 27
Independence Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Duke vs. Temple
Pinstripe Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): Wisconsin vs. Miami
Texas Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): Baylor vs. Vanderbilt
Friday, December 28
Music City Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Purdue vs. Auburn
Camping World Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): Syracuse vs. West Virginia
Alamo Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): Iowa State vs. Washington State
Saturday, December 29
Peach Bowl (Noon, ESPN): Florida vs. Michigan
Belk Bowl (Noon, ABC): South Carolina vs. Virginia
Arizona Bowl (1:15 p.m., CBS Sports Network): Nevada vs. Arkansas State
Cotton Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN): No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Notre Dame
Orange Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Oklahoma
Monday, December 31
Military Bowl (Noon, ESPN): Virginia Tech vs. Cincinnati
Sun Bowl (2 p.m., CBS): Pittsburgh vs. Stanford
Redbox Bowl (3 p.m., Fox): Oregon vs. Michigan State
Liberty Bowl (3:45 p.m., ESPN): Missouri vs. Oklahoma State
Holiday Bowl (7 p.m., FS1): Northwestern vs. Utah
Gator Bowl (7:30 p.m., ESPN): North Carolina State vs. Texas A&M
Tuesday, January 1
Outback Bowl (Noon, ESPN2): Mississippi State vs. Iowa
Citrus Bowl (1 p.m., ABC): Kentucky vs. Penn State
Fiesta Bowl (1 p.m., ESPN): LSU vs. UCF
Rose Bowl (5 p.m., ESPN): Washington vs. Ohio State
Sugar Bowl (8:45 p.m., ESPN): Texas vs. Georgia
Few Bowl Matchups Already Set
Some of the Group of Five conferences locked their teams into certain bowls before the conference championship games in Week 14.
Toledo and Florida International are set to play in the Bahamas Bowl, per Stadium's Brett McMurphy.
Toledo finished 7-5 and 5-3 in the MAC, a record shared by two other teams in the MAC West, which was won by conference champion Northern Illinois.
Butch Davis' Panthers earned a 8-4 record out of Conference USA and they are one of two programs from that conference locked into a bowl.
Louisiana Tech announced Wednesday it is headed to the Hawaii Bowl to take on Hawaii.
While we're used to seeing the game on Christmas Eve, the matchup at Aloha Stadium will take place on December 22 between the Conference USA and Mountain West sides.
Arkansas State is also aware of its destination, as its headed to the Arizona Bowl, which will be played December 29, as the program announced Tuesday.
Outside of those announcements, we're still awaiting official confirmation on the rest of the matchups.
Not All Bowl-Eligible Teams Will Play In Postseason
Following Virginia Tech's win over Marshall Saturday, there are 82 bowl-eligible teams.for 78 bowl spots.
Unfortunately for programs in the Group of Five conferences, they'll be the most at risk of missing out on a postseason game because of the tie-ins the power conferences have with bowl games.
The good news for some of those teams is not all of the SEC teams will fill the conference's bowl allocation since four programs are projected to be in the New Year's Six.
However, the ACC has 11 bowl-eligible teams and nine programs out of the Big Ten will be playing in the postseason.
Adding to the difficulty of finding a place for every bowl-eligible team is the presence of independent sides Army and BYU.
While BYU was an underwhelming 6-6, it possesses a strong traveling fan base that can't be ignored, and Army at 9-2 must make a postseason game.
The teams in most danger of missing out on bowls appear to be Eastern Michigan, Wyoming, Miami (Ohio) and Louisiana-Monroe.
Those programs aren't confirmed to be out of the postseason, but some combination of teams from the MAC, Sun Belt and Mountain West will be on the outside looking in.
Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.
🚨 Bama, Clemson, ND and Oklahoma Make CFP