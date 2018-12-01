Final College Football Playoff Projections, Pairings for Every Bowl Game

0 of 7

John Bazemore/Associated Press

With conference championship week done, the 2018 college football regular season is over except for the shouting.

And, buddy, there will be shouting.

Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame are going to the College Football Playoff. But out of Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma and UCF, only one team will be happy with the No. 4 seed. (You can safely assume UCF will be one of the three unhappy schools from that group, but the Knights will just declare they won another national championship and feel better about the snub once again.)

There wasn't an upset among the six major championships, though, so our playoff projections haven't changed from one week ago. We still have Oklahoma making the cut to face (and likely get destroyed by) Alabama, while Georgia and Ohio State are left to settle for the Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl, respectively.

And in case you can't wait until Sunday afternoon's hours-long selection show, we've got projections for all 40 bowl games.