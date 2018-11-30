Chiefs Pro Shop Offers Exchanges on Kareem Hunt Jerseys After Altercation Video

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Following the release of a video showing a physical altercation where Kareem Hunt shoves and kicks a woman in a hotel, the Kansas City Chiefs are giving fans an opportunity to return his merchandise.

Per Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star, fans can exchange Hunt's No. 27 jersey at the Chiefs pro shop in Arrowhead Stadium with a proof of purchase:



TMZ Sports released footage Friday of Hunt and a woman at a Cleveland hotel from last February. The Chiefs running back is seen arguing with the woman before shoving her, at which point she strikes him in the face. He later pushes another man into her, knocking her to the ground before kicking her.

Per ESPN's Dan Graziano, Hunt was sent home by the Chiefs on Friday after the video was made public and he could be placed on the commissioner's exempt list until the matter is resolved.

Hunt is in his second season with the Chiefs after being a third-round draft pick in 2017.