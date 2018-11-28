Video: Leonard Fournette Appears to Be Hit by Beer Thrown by Fan After Ejection

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 28, 2018

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette looks on from the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette dealt with the ire of Buffalo Bills fans and appeared to have a beer can thrown his way as he left Sunday's 24-21 loss at New Era Field.

Bradley Gelber of USA Today's Bills Wire shared video of Fournette exiting after he was ejected for fighting Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson.

Fournette appears to be hit by the beer can (warning NSFW language):

Fournette and Lawson were each ejected in the third quarter after their scuffle, which started when the defensive end shoved Jaguars running back Carlos Hyde. Fournette then shoved him, leading to the back-and-forth and eventual ejections.

Jacksonville struggled without him the rest of game and fell to 3-8 for the season, a notable dip after reaching last season's AFC Championship Game.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported Fournette was also suspended for the upcoming contest against the Indianapolis Colts because of "violations of unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness." 

