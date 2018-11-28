Kevin Owens Challenges Elton John to WrestleMania Match After Cancelled Show

JP Yim/Getty Images

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens wasn't feeling the love Tuesday night when Elton John canceled his scheduled show at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, shortly after it was supposed to start.

After John's cancellation, Owens tweeted him a WrestleMania challenge to show his dismay:

The Amway Center tweeted Tuesday night that John's concert would not take place because the musician was suffering from an ear infection.

The cancellation didn't occur until fans had already entered the arena, and John's team explained the reasoning in a statement on Wednesday:

KO was decked out in John's signature heart-shaped glasses at the show, and he vowed to never wear such attire again:

Celebrity involvement has always been a big part of WrestleMania, but Owens isn't likely to get his wish in the form of a match against the 71-year-old John.

Owens is on the shelf after undergoing double knee surgery in October, and no timetable has been announced for his return.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline later reported that Owens would likely return in late February or early March, but no later than April.

If that timetable holds true, Owens will be back in time for WrestleMania 35, but he may need to start brainstorming other potential opponents.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).