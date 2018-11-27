Report: Kliff Kingsbury Has Received 2 'Firm Offers' from NFL Teams

John Weast/Getty Images

Former Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Kliff Kingsbury has reportedly received two "firm offers" from NFL teams since getting fired on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Gil Brandt of NFL.com reported Kingsbury's phone has been "ringing off the hook" because his "superb knowledge of [fast-paced, college-style offenses] is in high demand" among pro organizations.

The 39-year-old San Antonio native, who played college football at Texas Tech, made a quick rise through the coaching ranks after a five-year career that included stops with the New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints and New York Jets as well as one-year stints in NFL Europe and the CFL.

He spent four seasons with the Houston Cougars, two as an offensive quality control coach and two as the team's co-offensive coordinator. He then joined the Texas A&M Aggies' staff as offensive coordinator in 2012 before returning to his alma mater as head coach starting with the 2013 season.

Kingsbury failed to find consistent success with the Red Raiders, though. He posted a 35-40 record, including a 1-2 mark in bowl games, across six years in charge. He was fired after the team concluded its third straight losing campaign.

Although there was a lack of consistency in the ground game and defensive woes throughout his tenure, it's impossible to deny his impact on the aerial attack.

Texas Tech ranked in the top 10 of passing yards in each of his six seasons, highlighted by leading the country by nearly 100 yards per game when current Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes was guiding the unit in 2016. TTU averaged 463 yards per game through the air. The next highest was 363.4.

That wasn't enough to elevate the entire Red Raiders' program, but it could make him a valuable resource to an NFL team in an era where passing success is almost essential for championship contention.