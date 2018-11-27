Le'Veon Bell on Possibly Playing with Andrew Luck: 'Just Imagine'

Don Wright/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, who must sit out the entire 2018 NFL season after deciding not to sign the one-year contract tender associated with the franchise tag, appeared to hint at interest in playing alongside Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.

On Monday, the NFL posted a graphic on Instagram showcasing Luck's stats during an eight-game streak with at least three passing touchdowns.

"Just imagine," Bell wrote in a reply.

Luck missed the entire 2017 campaign because of a lingering shoulder injury. He's returned to his place among the league's top quarterbacks this season, completing 68.4 percent of his throws for 3,112 yards with 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions across 11 appearances.

Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1 Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁 From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL Kamara Is Taking on All Comers in Paintball There's No Offseason for NFL Workout Warriors Norman Goes on Shopping Spree for Detained Families Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge Right Arrow Icon

Although the Colts only rank 18th in rushing yards per game, each of their top two rushers is averaging better than five yards per carry—Marlon Mack (5.1 YPC on 109 attempts) and Jordan Wilkins (5.6 YPC on 57 attempts).

If Indianapolis does decide to push for a more high-profile asset at the position like Bell, it should have the money to make a deal happen. The team is projected to have an NFL-high $123.7 million in cap space available ahead of the 2019 season, per Spotrac.

The Colts had the fifth-best betting odds to land the three-time Pro Bowler before his noteworthy Instagram post.

Indy (+900) followed the favored New York Jets (+285), as well as the Oakland Raiders (+450), Philadelphia Eagles (+650) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+650), according to OddsShark.

Meanwhile, the Steelers offense has continued to roll despite Bell's absence. James Conner has made a seamless transition into the starting lineup, tallying 1,302 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns in 11 games, making it less likely Pittsburgh will attempt to keep its longtime starter.

Joining Luck and top wide receiver T.Y. Hilton would once again make Bell part of an elite offensive triumvirate after he spent his first five years alongside Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown.