Video: Watch Highlights of James Harden's 54-Point Explosion in Loss to Wizards

November 27, 2018

Houston Rockets star James Harden might make a headband a permanent part of his on-court wardrobe after having a monster game against the Washington Wizards on Monday night.

Harden finished with 54 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds, though it came in a losing effort, as Houston lost 135-131 in overtime.

The Rockets were without Chris Paul, who was nursing a sore left leg, which left Harden as the team's primary playmaker. While normally a dynamic passer, the reigning MVP wasn't his usual self, committing 11 turnovers.

Sports Illustrated's Ben Golliver highlighted how those turnovers added to a wild night for Harden.

The six-time All-Star fell seven points short of setting a career high for single-game scoring. He had 60 points in a 114-107 win over the Orlando magic on Jan. 30.

As great as Harden performed Monday, the Rockets have now dropped three games in a row to fall below .500 (9-10).

Houston losing despite Harden going off for 50-plus points could prove to be a microcosm of a season in which the team's lack of depth is by far its biggest issue.

