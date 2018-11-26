Tom Brady: Michigan 'Can't Win a Big Game' After Loss vs. Ohio State'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 26, 2018

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was not happy with his alma mater, Michigan, after they were blown out by rivals Ohio State on Saturday. 

Brady isn't wrong. The Wolverines have now lost to the Buckeyes seven straight times and 14 of the past 15 times in the matchup (though technically their 2010 victory over Michigan was vacated).

It's one of the most dominant stretches by either team in the long rivalry, and Saturday's loss was particularly painful for Michigan fans as it cost them a potential berth in the College Football Playoff. 

While Ohio State fans were left to celebrate yet another win in the rivalry, Brady and his fellow Michigan alumni are lamenting yet another loss.

Brady's used to this feeling, it seems, as he commented "Next year is our year #ivesaidthatbefore" on this Instagram post from LeBron James:

