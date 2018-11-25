Flames Coach Bill Peters Leaves Coyotes Game After Being Hit in Face with Puck

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 25, 2018

Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters watches his team practice in Beijing, China, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. The Flames faced off against the Boston Bruins in southern Chinese city of Shenzhen on Saturday and will play the Bruins again in Beijing on Wednesday in the 2018 NHL China Games. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press

A deflected puck went into the Calgary Flames team bench and hit coach Bill Peters directly on the jaw during Sunday's game against the Arizona Coyotes:

Peters was taken into the locker room immediately after the incident.

According to Ryan Leslie of Sportsnet, he is getting stitches and will be OK.

The 53-year-old coach is in his first year with the team after four years with the Carolina Hurricanes and has found some early success. The team entered the day with 27 points in 23 games, good for second place in the Pacific Division.

Calgary is off until Wednesday's game against the Dallas Stars, which gives Peters a few days to recover at home before potentially returning to the bench.

