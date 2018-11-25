Leonard Fournette, Shaq Lawson Ejected After Brawl in Jaguars vs. Bills

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 25, 2018

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette and Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson were ejected from Sunday's game.

Fournette and Lawson were involved in a fight on the sideline during the third quarter. According to ESPN.com's Mike Rodak, things continued to be heated as the two players headed back to the locker room.

Fournette appeared to take exception when Lawson started shoving Jaguars running back Carlos Hyde. Fournette shoved Lawson, and each player took a swing at one another.

Fournette's ejection ended what was his best game of the season. He had 18 carries for 95 yards and two touchdowns. At the time, the game was tied at 14. Immediately after Fournette and Lawson's scuffle, the Jaguars had a 1st-and-goal at the 1-yard line. Hyde lost a yard on a first-down run, and then a holding call wiped out a Dede Westbrook touchdown catch on second down. The drive ended with a missed 42-yard field-goal attempt by Josh Lambo.

Buffalo took a 21-14 lead on its next possession when Josh Allen scored on a 14-yard run and went on to win 24-21.

After the game, Fournette told reporters the loss was "totally" on him and that he took "full responsibility" for the defeat.

