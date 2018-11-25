Tom Brady Becomes NFL's All-Time Leader in Total Passing Yards

Tom Brady Becomes NFL's All-Time Leader in Total Passing YardsNovember 25, 2018
Bill Kostroun/Associated Press
New England Patriots superstar quarterback Tom Brady became the league's all-time leader in passing yards, regular season and postseason combined, on Sunday.
New England Patriots @Patriots
Tom Brady (79,280) moves past Peyton Manning (79,279) for the most total passing yards in @NFL history (regular and postseason). #NEvsNYJ | #GoPats
In terms of regular-season passing yards, Brady remains fourth all-time behind Drew Brees (73,580), Peyton Manning (71,940) and Brett Favre (71,838).
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
