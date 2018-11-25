Kellen Mond, Texas A&M Outlast LSU, Joe Burrow in 7-Overtime Thriller

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The college football regular season ended with the best game of the year. Texas A&M vs. LSU was an instant classic.

Led by quarterback Kellen Mond, the Aggies defeated LSU on Saturday night, 74-72, in a wild, seven-overtime finish that had more drama and twists than an HBO series. It also tied an FBS record for most overtimes.

Mond was amazing, especially late in the contest, passing for 287 yards and six scores while adding 42 rushing yards and another touchdown. Texas A&M running back Trayveon Williams added 198 rushing yards and two scores, while Quartney Davis, Jace Sternberger and Kendrick Rogers registered two touchdown receptions apiece.

Mond outdueled LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who threw for 270 yards and three scores while also rushing 29 times for 100 yards and another three scores.

The matchup was relatively tame until early in the fourth quarter, when Devin White's strip of Williams and Michael Divinity Jr.'s subsequent 58-yard touchdown return to help tie the game at 24-24 appeared to change the tide in LSU's favor.

And Burrow's 14-yard touchdown pass to Foster Moreau with just under seven minutes appeared as though it would be the game-winner.

But Mond worked his magic in the clutch, getting the ball with just over a minute remaining and Texas A&M down seven. He promptly led the Aggies 78 yards in 12 plays, culminating in a 19-yard touchdown to Quartney Davis that—with the extra point—sent the game to overtime.

What followed was seven amazing, back-and-forth-overtimes, rife with clutch plays and remarkable moments, including Kendrick Rogers' 25-yard touchdown reception, which was easily one of the catches of the season.

But all good things must come to an end, and this game did so in the seventh overtime. Burrow ran for a 10-yard touchdown to open the period, though LSU couldn't convert the two-point conversion. But Mond hit Davis for 17 yards to tie the game and Rogers on the two-point conversion to finally end the marathon matchup.

Ed Orgeron Has LSU on the Rise Despite Tough Loss

It will be easy for LSU to focus on the negatives from Saturday night. The heartbreaking finish. The fact that the loss ended its (already slim) playoff hopes. The pretty questionable officiating.

And yes, LSU fans will be talking about the officiating from this game for years to come.

But the bigger picture after such an incredible game is that LSU is moving in the right direction under head coach Ed Orgeron. The Tigers dramatically outplayed expectations this season, losing to Florida and Texas A&M in tight fashion and arguably the best team in the country in Alabama.

Brighter days appear to be ahead for this program. Orgeron has led it to consecutive nine-win seasons—with a potential 10th in the bowl game this year—and the 247Sports composite rankings' No. 5 recruiting class in 2019 is on the way.

And Saturday night, in a way, was a microcosm of of LSU's season. There was more good than bad, and in the end the Tigers came up just a little short. But the Tigers shouldn't be derided for losing an all-time classic so much as Texas A&M should be praised for winning it.

On some nights, neither team deserves to lose, even if one team does. Such is sports. But nobody will forget what transpired Saturday night, and nobody will forget the unrelenting battle the LSU players showed.

What's Next?

First, we all take a deep breath. After that, both teams are bowl-eligible and will await their opponents once the conference title games are concluded and the College Football Playoff committee sets the bowl matchups.

