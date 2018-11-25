NFL Week 12 Live-Stream Info, TV Start Times and Schedule Coverage Map

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Week 12 of the 2018 NFL season got off to a strong start with a trio of divisional Thanksgiving Day games. The rest of the slate should carry plenty of intrigue and weight as well. There are five more divisional matchups on the schedule, and every game except for two involves at least one team with a realistic shot at the playoffs.

We're here to examine a little bit about what you need to know for each game, as well as how to watch. To find out which games are in your area, you can find the NFL coverage map over at 506 Sports.

Just a reminder, the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams are on bye.

Thursday, November 22

Chicago Bears 23, Detroit Lions 16

Dallas Cowboys 31, Washington Redskins 23

New Orleans Saints 31, Atlanta Falcons 17

Sunday, November 25

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals



Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access

The first of two meetings between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals this season is an interesting one. Hue Jackson, who was fired as head coach of the Browns after Week 8, is now an assistant with Cincinnati. Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis, though, hasn't been too keen on talking about the new addition.

"This game is about the Browns and not about Hue," Lewis said, per Katherine Terrell and Pat McManamon of ESPN.com.

Either the Browns or their former head coach will be handed another loss on Sunday.

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox and Fox Sports Go

This is one of the games in which neither team has a realistic shot at the postseason. The 2-8 San Francisco 49ers may have found something in backup quarterback Nick Mullens, but he's simply holding the starting spot until Jimmy Garoppolo returns from his torn ACL next year. The 3-7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trying to determine if Jameis Winston deserves to be their starting quarterback next season and beyond.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access

Speaking of quarterbacks, it looks like the Buffalo Bills will be getting rookie signal-caller Josh Allen back against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That means we're going to get an Allen-vs.-Blake Bortles matchup that will likely also be a defensive struggle. With both teams sitting at 3-7, this is another game that doesn't have playoff implications.

Oakland Raiders at Baltimore Ravens

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access

The 5-5 Baltimore Ravens do have a shot at the postseason. They have a very winnable game here against an Oakland Raiders team that has struggled most of the season and that has just two wins. The fact Oakland is traveling across the country for an early afternoon game only tilts things further in Baltimore's favor.

Though this projects as a one-sided affair, the game should still draw interest from casual fans. Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson is set to make his second consecutive start.

Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox and Fox Sports Go

Both the 5-5 Seattle Seahawks and the 6-4 Carolina Panthers have a shot at the playoffs, but this is essentially a must-win game for both teams. Neither has a realistic chance of catching up to their respective division leaders. The Seahawks, unfortunately, may be without one of their top offensive weapons for this one.

New England Patriots at New York Jets

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access

Both the New England Patriots and the New York Jets are coming off a bye. Both were also handed embarrassing losses the week before it. This is about where the similarities between these two teams end, though. The Patriots are sitting atop the AFC East, while the Jets are sitting in the basement. While New England is expected to get star tight end Rob Gronkowski back from injury, the Jets will be without rookie quarterback Sam Darnold, who has already been ruled out.

With Darnold out, New York will rely on journeyman quarterback Josh McCown.

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox and Fox Sports Go

With the Redskins and Cowboys leading the NFC East at 6-5, the 4-6 Philadelphia Eagles can still get back in the divisional race. Even the 3-7 New York Giants have a chance to stay in the division race, but neither team can afford a loss here.

Philadelphia is the better team on paper, but the Giants have managed to win two in a row and are walking into a favorable situation. New York has plenty of offensive weapons—like Odell Beckham Jr., Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard. The Eagles defense, meanwhile, is dealing with multiple significant injuries.

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Chargers

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox and Fox Sports Go

The 7-3 Los Angeles Chargers are in prime position to make a push for the postseason, and they may even be able to catch the 9-2 Chiefs in the AFC West. To do so, however, the Chargers cannot afford a letdown against the Arizona Cardinals. L.A. blew a winnable game against the Denver Broncos last week.

Los Angeles may have to try avoiding the upset without starting running back Melvin Gordon, who is considered a game-time decision.

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access

Though they got off to a rocky start to the season, the Indianapolis Colts have now won four in a row and at 5-5 are quietly making a push for the playoffs. The Colts are largely succeeding because of the elite play of a now-healthy Andrew Luck.

"He's balling," former teammate and current Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore said, per Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star.

Luck hasn't been completely carrying Indianapolis, though, as an emerging ground game and an improving defense are making the Colts a complete team. Miami also sits at 5-5, and both teams need a win to keep pace in their respective division races.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access

Though their chances of making the postseason are still slim, the 4-6 Broncos managed to save their season with last week's upset of the Chargers. They'll need to pull off another upset here to remain playoff-relevant.

The 7-2-1 Pittsburgh Steelers will want a win as well, but their situation isn't as dire. Pittsburgh has won six games in a row and has a pretty firm grasp on the AFC North. With games against the Patriots, Saints and Bengals to close out the season, though, a slip-up here is best avoided.

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Time: 8:25 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: NBC and NBC Sports App

The 8-3 Bears took a strong lead in the NFC North with their win on Thursday. If the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings want to stay relevant in the divisional race, they must win here. These two tied the last time they met, and anything other than a win all but ends the playoff hopes of each. Expect another back-and-forth battle between familiar foes on Sunday night.

Monday, November 26

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans



Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: ESPN and WatchESPN

With the Colts surging, the AFC South has quietly become one of the more interesting divisions. Indianapolis, the 5-5 Tennessee Titans and the 7-3 Houston Texans all have a realistic chance of taking control before the season is over. Everyone outside of Houston should be rooting for a Texans loss, though.

Should the Texans move to 8-3 with five games remaining, they'll have a strong grip on the lead. Tennessee will be three games back, while the Colts will be two behind with one head-to-head loss on their resume. Week 12 wraps up with a truly impactful game.