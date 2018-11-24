Video: Helicopters Used to Dry Field for Alabama vs. Auburn at 2018 Iron Bowl

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Mother Nature forced Alabama to take drastic action leading up to Saturday's Iron Bowl against Auburn.

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne shared video of helicopters flying over Bryant-Denny Stadium as they attempted to dry the playing surface:

The field conditions in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, were suboptimal due to multiple days of rain before last week's game against The Citadel. Head coach Nick Saban told reporters Wednesday the school had a plan to avoid a reoccurrence.

"We had quite a bit of rain; we may get some rain before this game so we have a plan for what we're going to try to do to get the field in the best condition that we possibly can," Saban said. "I have a lot of confidence in the people we have doing it."

Per ESPN.com's Alex Scarborough, central Alabama received steady rain Friday night, leading to more water buildup.

The Crimson Tide could use the field to be in as close to prime shape as possible to avoid a letdown against their rival and chaos in the College Football Playoff heading into next week's SEC Championship Game against Georgia.