Phil Mickelson Wins Capital One's The Match for $9M over Tiger Woods in Overtime

Phil Mickelson became $9 million richer Friday after defeating Tiger Woods 1-up in 22 holes in Capital One's The Match—a winner-take-all, match-play event held at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.

Woods missed a birdie putt from eight feet out on the fourth overtime hole, while Mickelson made his from four feet away to clinch the victory:

Neither golfer led by more than one hole Friday, and with his win, Mickelson earned more in one day than PGA Tour leading money winner Justin Thomas won all last season ($8.7 million).

Phil showered Tiger with praise after prevailing in a hard-fought battle:

Additionally, Mickelson won three side bets or "challenges" on the day for $600,000, while Woods won one challenge for $200,000. That money will be paid directly by Woods and Mickelson to a charity of the other's choice.

Woods and Mickelson are longtime rivals who spent much of the late 1990s and early-to-mid-2000s as the two best golfers in the world.

While Friday's event had a competitive environment, Woods and Mickelson were friendly and complimentary of each other throughout the round.

The Match started off with a bang on the first hole, as Mickelson bet Woods $200,000 that he would make birdie.

Lefty was unable to convert his birdie putt, which prompted Tiger to hit Phil with a jocular verbal jab:

It didn't take Mickelson long to bounce back, as he won the second hole with a par to take a 1-up lead in the match.

Woods missed a putt from inside four feet to lose the hole, which has been an uncommon occurrence in 2018, according to Jason Sobel of Action Network:

The second challenge of the day was a $100,000 closest-to-the-pin bet on the par-three fifth hole.

Phil won that challenge, as Woods knew his tee shot was nowhere near good enough off the club:

After several halved holes in a row, Woods got the match back to all-square on the par-five seventh with a birdie.

Tiger put himself in good position by out-driving Mickelson by about 30 yards, and he attempted to goad Lefty into a $200,000 side bet for the lowest score on the hole.

Mickelson asked for 3-2 odds, which Woods declined, so no bet was made:

There was a bet consummated on the par-three eighth, however, and it was once again won by Phil, as his tee shot was closest to the pin:

Mickelson also regained a 1-up advantage thanks to a Tiger three-putt.

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt found it difficult to relate to the massive bets that were being placed during the match:

Things got even wilder from a betting perspective on the next hole when Woods and Mickelson agreed to a $1 million wager if either of them could eagle the par-four ninth.

Neither golfer was able to do so, and Phil carried a 1-up lead over to the back nine.

Both Woods and Mickelson struggled a bit on the front, and fellow PGA Tour star Rickie Fowler couldn't help but poke some fun at his older peers:

The closely contested match was all-square once again through 11 when Phil was unable to match the birdie Tiger carded:

Perhaps aided by the thrill of another side bet, Mickelson was back in business on the par-three 13th.

Mickelson won his third consecutive closest-to-the-pin challenge and earned another $300,000 for his charity in the process:

Lefty then nailed a birdie putt, and things were even with just five holes to play:

On No. 15, Mickelson put himself in ideal position to pick up the victory, as he made par, and Tiger's attempt to halve slid just past the hole:

Woods' back was against the wall on the par-three 17th when his tee shot found the rough and Phil put his within 11 feet of the hole.

Tiger needed to make his chip or else Mickelson would have had a makeable putt to win the match.

As Woods has done so many times over the course of his illustrious career, he pulled off some magic by holing out for birdie:

Mickelson then missed his birdie putt, which sent the match to the 18th with the score all-square.

Actor and singer Donnie Wahlberg wasn't surprised that Tiger came through in the clutch:

A halve on No. 18 forced sudden-death extra holes, which resulted in Woods and Mickelson playing the par-five 18th for a second time.

Tiger somewhat surprisingly conceded a short putt on the 18th, which allowed Phil to make it to extras without sinking his putt:

A poor approach shot on the 19th hole left Mickelson in the bunker, and he was forced to settle for par.

That gave Woods an opportunity to win it with a seven-foot birdie putt, but he missed it left:

Tiger's wayward putt sent them to No. 20, which was a modified, 93-yard hole.

The roles were reversed on the 20th with Phil putting for birdie from 17 feet away to win the match, but he was also unable to convert.

Mickelson knocked it even closer on the second run through the 93-yard hole; however, he missed once again and then conceded a tricky par putt to Woods, which forced yet another sudden-death hole.

After Woods missed a birdie try on No. 22, Phil proved the third time was a charm, as he finally made birdie from four feet out to win the match and collect $9 million.

Conditions were difficult by the end since the temperature had dropped considerably and they were forced to play with aid of lights due to darkness.

Mickelson overcame that adversity, though, and despite trailing Tiger 107-49 in career wins and 14-5 in major titles, Lefty now has head-to-head bragging rights.