Stephen Curry Involved in Multi-Car Collision; Warriors PG Not Injured

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry avoided serious injury after being involved in a multi-car collision Friday on Highway 24 near Oakland, California.

A California Highway Patrol spokesperson told ABC 7 News that Curry's Porsche suffered damage after being struck twice during the crash, which was said to have likely been influenced by the weather.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player was also involved in a car crash near Charlotte, North Carolina, in October 2011 but wasn't injured in that crash either.

Curry is currently sidelined by a groin injury with no definitive timetable for his return. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters in mid-November that the team would be "very cautious" with his recovery process.

The 30-year-old Davidson product has averaged 29.5 points, 6.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 51.5 percent from the floor, including 49.2 percent from three-point range, in 12 games this season.

D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪 Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural Right Arrow Icon

Golden State has posted a 2-5 record while he's been out with the injury.

The Warriors return to action Friday night for a clash with the Portland Trail Blazers.