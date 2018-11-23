Mark Ingram, Alvin Kamara on Saints' Drew Brees: 'He's the GOAT, Man'

Butch Dill/Associated Press

After Drew Brees led the New Orleans Saints to their 10th straight win Thursday night, his dynamic running back tandem showered him with praise.

Per ESPN's Mike Triplett, Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram are ready to put Brees in the conversation for greatest quarterback in NFL history.

"We've been telling you this; he's the GOAT, man," Ingram said.

Kamara added Brees is able to take anyone, "undrafted, drafted, it don't matter" and put up numbers with them in this Saints offense.

Brees had a modest game by his standards in the Saints' 31-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He had season lows in completions (15) and attempts (22), and his 171 yards were his second-fewest of the season.

However, he still threw four touchdown passes for the third time in the past four games. The four players who caught a touchdown—Dan Arnold, Tommylee Lewis, Austin Carr and Keith Kirkwood—entered Thursday with a combined 13 receptions in 2018.

Brees, 39, is making a strong case to be named NFL MVP for the first time in his career. He leads the NFL in completion percentage (76.4), QBR (89.0) and quarterback rating (127.3), and he's put up 29 touchdowns to just two interceptions through 11 games.