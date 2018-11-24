Winners and Losers from Week 13 in College Football

16 of 17

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

At least Kansas put up a fight in David Beaty's final game before the Les Miles era begins in earnest.

That's more than a couple of fellow Power Five whipping posts can say about their Friday games.

Arkansas barely made a whimper in a 38-0 loss to a surging Missouri team that won four straight to end the year after that extra-down loss to Kentucky. After showing signs of life a couple of weeks ago against LSU, the Razorbacks were pummeled by Mississippi State and Mizzou to close the season.

The Hogs have just two wins (over Eastern Illinois and Tulsa), and they lost to Colorado State and North Texas in Chad Morris' first year replacing Bret Bielema in Fayetteville. There are plenty more questions than answers heading into the offseason for a team that looked far and away worse than any in the SEC this year.

Arkansas was consistently bad, and Saturday may have been its worst performance.

Oregon State also has been awful in Jonathan Smith's first season in Corvallis, failing to consistently stop anybody on defense (the unit is second-worst in the nation). It was much of the same in the Civil War on Friday.

Though the Oregon Ducks have scuffled during the second half of the campaign, they got things going on the road and never looked back, blasting the Beavers 55-15 in their Pac-12 rivalry.

It's not a surprise that Oregon and Mizzou dispatched the Beavers and the Hogs, but the relative ease of both wins are red flags for the losing programs entering an important offseason of development. Morris and Smith have their work cut out for them in tough conferences moving forward.

Unless otherwise noted, stats courtesy of Sports Reference and CFBStats.com.

Brad Shepard covers college football for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter, @Brad_Shepard.