Every Player in Egg Bowl Receives Unsportsmanlike Conduct Penalty After Brawl

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

The officiating crew in Thursday's game between the Ole Miss Rebels and Mississippi State Bulldogs truly embraced the season of giving.

On the final play of the third quarter, every player received an unsportsmanlike penalty after a brawl broke out between the two teams. As a result of the penalties, Bulldogs cornerbacks Jamal Peters and Cameron Dantzler and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. were all ejected. The Rebels also lost defensive back C.J. Moore.

Players from both teams began arguing on the Ole Miss sideline after the quarter ended. Separately from that, Bulldogs safety Johnathan Abram appeared to throw a punch at Rebels wide receiver A.J. Brown, who responded with a swing of his own.

Presumably, Peters, Dantzler and Gay will face possible suspensions that would leave them unavailable for Mississippi State's bowl game, so the incident could prove costly for the team.

Generally speaking, the Egg Bowl is always a hotly contested affair. Mississippi State's role in the NCAA investigation against Ole Miss only heightened the animosity between the two schools.

Thursday's scuffle made Thanksgiving Day arguments with family members look quaint by comparison.