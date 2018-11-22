Kyrie Irving on Saying 'F--k Thanksgiving': 'I Spoke with Frustration'

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving walked back his comments Thursday after lashing out against Thanksgiving on Wednesday night.

According to Jared Weiss of The Athletic, Irving said, "F--k Thanksgiving," following Boston's 117-109 home loss to the New York Knicks.

Clevis Murray of The Athletic noted that Irving's comment came after someone wished him a Happy Thanksgiving in the postgame media scrum.

On Thursday, Irving took to Twitter to clarify that he spoke out of frustration:

Irving is of Native American descent, and Weiss mentioned the fact that he was honored by the Standing Rock Sioux tribe this year.

While Thanksgiving is a celebration highlighted by food and family in the United States, Chelsea Ritschel of The Independent noted Thursday that many Native Americans take part in a National Day of Mourning in Plymouth, Massachusetts, which is recognized as the location of the first Thanksgiving.

The Natives honor the the Pequot tribe members who were massacred in the Pequot War, which lasted from 1636 through 1638.

Boston has lost three straight games, and it is only tied for seventh in the Eastern Conference at 9-9 despite entering the season as an NBA Finals favorite.