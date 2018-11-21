Drew Brees, Patrick Mahomes Lead All Players in 1st 2019 Pro Bowl Voting Update

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has received the most votes among early NFL fan ballots for the 2019 Pro Bowl, which will take place Jan. 27 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network provided the update Wednesday, noting Brees is followed in the top five by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley, Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

The Saints signal-caller owns a Hall of Fame resume highlighted by 11 Pro Bowl selections, three first-team All-Pro nods, two Offensive Player of the Year awards and a Super Bowl XLIV title with New Orleans. He was named Super Bowl MVP for his efforts in a 31-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Brees has never won the regular-season MVP award, though.

That could change this season with the 39-year-old Purdue product completing 76.9 percent of his throws for 2,964 yards with 25 touchdowns and just one interception during the team's 9-1 start. He ranks first in both ESPN's Total QBR and Pro Football Focus' quarterback grades.

Although he continues to play at a high-end level, he hinted to Jay Glazer of The Athletic last month he could soon head to retirement.

"Do I feel like I could play this game for a lot longer? Until I'm 45 and beyond? Yes, I do, if that was truly what I wanted to do, I feel like I could do that, God willing, healthwise and everything," Brees said. "But I'm telling you, I'll walk away from this game prior to that."

If anyone is going to overtake Brees for this year's MVP honor, it's likely Mahomes.

The Chiefs' second-year QB is torching opponents to the tune of league-high totals in both passing yards (3,628) and passing touchdowns (37) heading into Week 12.

Brees and Mahomes are followed in the Pro Bowl voting by a trio of running backs.

While the success of Gurley, the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, and Barkley, the second overall pick in the 2018 draft, came as no surprise, Conner has emerged as a vital weapon for the Steelers with Le'Veon Bell opting not to sign the one-year contract tender to play under the franchise tag.

Conner ranks fourth in the NFL at 79.6 rushing yards per game, has racked up 45 receptions and has found the end zone 11 times in 10 games.

All five players would be worthy of a Pro Bowl appearance, but all of them—aside from potentially Barkley since the Giants have struggled to a 3-7 record—still have their sights set on the Super Bowl, not the league's version of the All-Star Game.