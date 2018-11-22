Mitchell Trubisky out on Thanksgiving vs. Lions, Expected to Return vs. Giants

David Banks/Associated Press

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will sit out Thursday's game against the Detroit Lions due to a shoulder injury, meaning Chase Daniel will start in his place.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Trubisky's injury is only expected to be a one-week issue and that the quarterback would have had a "fairly good chance" of playing had the Bears not been on a short week:

Chicago's next game will come against the New York Giants on Dec. 2.

Trubisky, 24, was injured in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings, in which he threw for 165 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions.

In his second NFL season, Trubisky has taken a massive leap after a shaky rookie year. He's posted 2,469 yards and 20 touchdowns against nine interceptions, adding 363 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.



"He's seen more defenses now," Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters ahead of the Vikings game. "Every game, every third down that he sees, every red-zone defense that he sees, put it in a locker and we'll come back to that next year, like, 'Oh yeah, I remember that play, running that play against that defense.' It's all banking knowledge right now for him, and that's important. He's slowly improving, which I love. It's not going to be an overnight thing."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the injury has been diagnosed as an AC sprain in his throwing shoulder.

Daniel has been in the NFL a decade but has started just two games, with the last one coming in 2014. He has only thrown 78 regular-season passes in his professional career.

"The No. 1 thing that you learn about Chase when you're around him is that in a really good way, he's extremely confident in how he plays," Nagy told reporters of Danielon Tuesday. "Because he's so smart. The game is not fast to him."

The Bears have reeled off four straight wins to take first place in the NFC North.