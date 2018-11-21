Aaron Rodgers Donating $1M to Charity to Help with California Wildfire Recovery

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced he is donating $1 million to help with California wildfire relief efforts.

Rodgers, a native of Chico, California, has also partnered with State Farm for an additional donation of up to $1 million. State Farm will donate $1 for every retweet Rodgers' announcement gets.

The Camp Fire has killed 81 people, making it the deadliest fire in California history. There were still 699 people missing as of Monday. The fire has destroyed nearly 13,000 residences and thousands more businesses and buildings.

As of Sunday, the Woolsey Fire of Southern California had killed three people and destroyed or damaged nearly 2,000 buildings.

Rodgers addressed reporters Nov. 11 while he wore a Santa Monica Fire Department hat, saying:

"I've been on the phone with a lot of folks close to me in Northern California and in Southern California. I had the fortune to meet some great firefighters from Santa Monica in the offseason. They sent me this hat, and I was thinking in my house today, this was the only paraphernalia I had that could represent my support for those folks who are fighting the fires. My heart goes out to the great people of Paradise, California."

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West revealed a $500,000 donation to relief and recovery efforts on Ellen this week. Companies such as Disney and IBM have also chipped in with donations.