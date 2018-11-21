Fantasy Football Week 12: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

3 of 7

Better Than Usual

Nick Chubb, CLE (at CIN)

Since taking over as the lead back for the Browns in Week 7, Chubb has surpassed all expectations and has proven to be a significant upgrade over Carlos Hyde. In those four games, he's averaging 18.9 fantasy points per game, which puts him in the high end of the RB2 tier. Chubb should be in the RB1 conversation for Week 12.

That's because he's fortunate enough to have the best possible matchup for a running back over the last month. During that time, no team allowed more fantasy points to running backs than the Cincinnati Bengals, thanks mostly to giving up 446 yards and five touchdowns on just 85 carries. There's no reason to ask any questions about Chubb's fantasy value or starting potential. He's a weekly starter who could be a key to a championship. Expect Chubb to have another big fantasy outing in Cincinnati.

Matt Breida, SF (at TB)

A month of bad injury luck to open the season basically killed any chance of the San Francisco 49ers making the leap into playoff contention this year. However, they haven't been a complete waste for fantasy despite those injuries, with Breida providing the biggest contributions.

Even though he's battled multiple injuries, he enters Week 12 averaging 11.9 fantasy points per game, so he's been a solid RB2. Expectations should be higher for this week's game against the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay. In the last four weeks, the Buccaneers yielded the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs. Breida is the one constant in the 49ers offense, and he should have another busy outing that could put him in the top 10 by the end of the week.

Concern

LeSean McCoy, BUF (vs. JAC)

Before the Week 11 bye, McCoy had easily his best outing of the season when he got the New York Jets for 113 yards and two scores on 26 carries. He finished that week as the No. 13 running back and with 24.8 fantasy points. To demonstrate just how bad he's been this season, that big outing took him up to 10.3 fantasy points per game on the year, which means he's been a shaky RB3/flex at best.

If you didn't sell McCoy high, don't expect him to match his Week 10 performance when he faces the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. As a whole, the Jaguars defense hasn't played at the level we saw in 2017, but it hasn't been bad either. Over the last month, they provided the second-toughest matchup for fantasy running backs. Last week, they held James Conner to just 25 yards on nine carries and six receptions for 24 yards on nine targets.

Assuming this game doesn't get out of hand, McCoy should get enough touches to provide RB3/flex value, but he has a low ceiling against a tough opponent.

Sleeper

Theo Riddick, DET (vs. CHI)

With Kerryon Johnson and Marvin Jones both battling knee injuries and the departure of Golden Tate, Riddick's fantasy value has risen out of necessity in recent weeks. Riddick has 18 receptions for 126 yards on 22 targets in the last three games, although almost all of those came with a healthy Johnson available to the Lions. Johnson had 11 receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets in that same span.

The Detroit Lions will likely be without Johnson and Jones on Thursday, which pushes Riddick into a bigger role. That could mean a few more carries, although with nine attempts for 30 yards on the season, Riddick's fantasy production won't be coming on the ground. Instead, he could be in line for double-digit targets, especially since the Chicago Bears have allowed a league-high 30 receptions to running backs in the last four games. Riddick is a reliable RB3/flex with RB2 potential for Week 12.