Colin Kaepernick's Girlfriend Nessa Says NFL Is Still 'Blackballing' QB

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Colin Kaepernick's girlfriend, Nessa, is among those who believe the NFL is intentionally keeping the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback out of the league.

"Colin trains everyday," she wrote on Twitter (h/t TMZ Sports). "All the teams know. But they'd rather keep blackballing him. The league, owners & mgmt are the ones who don't want him to play."



She wasn't the only one to insinuate as much, as former NFL player Charles Woodson told TMZ, "There's a lot of guys that are in the conversation to be picked up. We know the reason [Kaepernick is] not one of those guys ... but he should be."

TMZ also noted former cornerback Antonio Cromartie suggested Kaepernick is better than the list of quarterbacks Washington brought in to work out after Alex Smith suffered an injury in Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the NFC East team worked out EJ Manuel, T.J. Yates and Mark Sanchez.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, Washington will sign Sanchez to back up Colt McCoy during Thursday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

While Sanchez was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2005 draft, he has 86 interceptions in 77 career games and hasn't thrown a regular-season pass since the 18 he threw in 2016 as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

Kaepernick threw 331 during the 2016 campaign with the 49ers, finishing with 16 touchdown passes and four interceptions.

The 31-year-old made headlines for more than his play as a dual-threat quarterback. He was the first NFL player to protest racial injustice and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem throughout the 2016 campaign.

Even though he has a Super Bowl appearance on his resume, no teams have signed Kaepernick since he opted out of his contract with San Francisco following the 2016 season.

He filed a collusion grievance against the NFL's owners in October 2017.