Video: Josh Richardson Ejected After Tossing Shoe into Stands at Lakers vs. Heat

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson didn't get to see the end of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers after being ejected with about six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Based on his actions, the ejection was deserved:

Richardson was given a technical foul and ejected after throwing his shoe into the stands. The frustration began when a defender stepped on his shoe right before he went up for a dunk (yet no foul was called), but he seemed to boil over later when he couldn't get his laces untied on the shoe that came off, which is extremely relatable.

The officials didn't like the shoe toss, however, and he ended his night with 17 points in just 25 minutes.

As Bobby Marks of ESPN noted, this could be just the start of the discipline. Kyrie Irving, Austin Rivers and Stephen Curry were all fined $25,000 for throwing various objects into the stands, and Richardson could be next in line.