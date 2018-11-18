Highlights: Lamar Jackson Rushes for 100 Yards in 1st NFL Start, Win vs. Bengals

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Lamar Jackson likely bought himself at least another week as the Baltimore Ravens' starting quarterback in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jackson finished 13-of-19 for 150 yards and an interception through the air while running for 117 yards on 27 carries.

ESPN.com's Field Yates added some historical perspective for Jackson's performance.

Jackson got his first career NFL start because incumbent starter Joe Flacco is battling a hip injury. After the game, Jackson said he had a sleepless Saturday night because of the excitement of playing against Cincinnati.

With Sunday's victory, the Ravens improved to 5-5 and sit sixth in the AFC. Because the team is on pace to make the playoffs, Baltimore may prefer to have the more experienced Flacco under center for its Week 12 matchup with the Oakland Raiders—assuming Flacco is back to 100 percent

But Jackson made a strong account of himself in his starting debut. The Raiders own the NFL's worst record (1-8) and rank 31st in adjusted sack rate, per Football Outsiders. The Ravens should have some level of confidence Jackson could deliver another strong showing next week.