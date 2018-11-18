Titans DC Dean Pees Taken to Hospital for Observation During Game vs. Colts

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees was transported to a hospital after "experiencing a medical issue" during Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site.

According to the team, medical personnel tended to Pees at Lucas Oil Stadium before taking him to a local medical facility. After the game, head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Pees was "doing okay" and that "everything I've heard as of now is very positive" in terms of Pees' outlook.

The Athletic's Travis Haney tweeted he and other reporters had been informed Pees was "helped out of the coaches box" for an undisclosed reason.

The impact of Pees' absence was clear throughout Sunday's game.

The Titans entered Week 11 having allowed an average of 328.0 yards and 16.8 points per game. However, the unit was dominated on Sunday, giving up 397 total yards and 38 points in a 38-10 loss.

Vrabel confirmed after the game he took over on defense in Pees' absence.

Pees is in his first season as the Titans' defensive coordinator, having ended his brief retirement to join Tennessee's staff. Prior to arriving in Tennessee, he was the New England Patriots' defensive coordinator from 2006 to 2009 and ran the Baltimore Ravens' defense from 2012 to 2017.