Browns Head Coach Rumors: Cleveland Wants to Interview Condoleezza Rice

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2018

FILE - In this March 15, 2014 file photo, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice gestures while speaking at the California Republican Party 2014 Spring Convention in Burlingame, Calif. University of Minnesota faculty and student activists are pressuring the school to rescind its invitation to Rice to speak at the Twin Cities campus April 17 as part of the Humphrey School of Public Affairs’ lecture series. Math professor William Messing has introduced a resolution to be considered by the University Senate next week which asks that the Rice speech be canceled because of her role in the wartime policies of the Bush administration.(AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns reportedly want to interview Condoleezza Rice for their head coaching position.

Yes, that Condoleezza Rice. 

No, this is not The Onion. We checked. 

Twice.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news, which would make Rice the first woman to interview for an NFL head coaching vacancy.

Rice, who served as United States Secretary of State under President George W. Bush, has no football coaching experience. She was part of the College Football Playoff committee from 2013 to 2016.

The Buffalo Bills (Kathryn Smith), Oakland Raiders (Kelsey Martinez) and San Francisco 49ers (Katie Sowers) have hired women as part of their coaching staffs in recent years. The Browns could also consider Rice in some capacity outside of coaching, according to Schefter.

Rice is a Browns fan who posed in a team uniform in a 2012 promotional ad for NFL women's apparel.

There is, unfortunately, no word on whether President Donald Trump will consider Hue Jackson for Secretary of State. 

