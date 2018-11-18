Browns Head Coach Rumors: Cleveland Wants to Interview Condoleezza Rice

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns reportedly want to interview Condoleezza Rice for their head coaching position.

Yes, that Condoleezza Rice.

No, this is not The Onion. We checked.

Twice.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news, which would make Rice the first woman to interview for an NFL head coaching vacancy.

Rice, who served as United States Secretary of State under President George W. Bush, has no football coaching experience. She was part of the College Football Playoff committee from 2013 to 2016.

The Buffalo Bills (Kathryn Smith), Oakland Raiders (Kelsey Martinez) and San Francisco 49ers (Katie Sowers) have hired women as part of their coaching staffs in recent years. The Browns could also consider Rice in some capacity outside of coaching, according to Schefter.

Rice is a Browns fan who posed in a team uniform in a 2012 promotional ad for NFL women's apparel.

There is, unfortunately, no word on whether President Donald Trump will consider Hue Jackson for Secretary of State.