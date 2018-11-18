Winners and Losers of Week 12 in College Football

3 of 18

Despite the win, it's hard to look at the two big names on the Ohio State coaching staff and feel positively. Yes, the Dwayne Haskins-led offense was masterful when it needed to be, but the Buckeyes have been in a funk since their loss to Purdue. They've been exposed as a good but deeply flawed team as they've continued to be outcoached on a weekly basis.

Head coach Urban Meyer has always been animated on the sideline, but it seemed like he was having real health problems as the stress and mistakes piled on throughout the game. Every time the camera panned to Meyer, he was bent over in disgust. Social media took notice, and with Meyer's past health situations, it's possible this is now too much for him to handle without endangering his own future.

The bigger problem for the Buckeyes on the field right now is defensive coordinator Greg Schiano and linebackers coach Bill Davis. Both have utterly failed their young players this year. Maryland interim head coach Matt Canada is known for his motion-based offense and sharp run calls, and yet the Buckeyes continued to fall into his traps with the motion distractions.

Schiano looked good when Ohio State had four first-round picks in the secondary and mid-round picks at linebacker. But he and Davis have been terrible without that type of NFL talent at their disposal this year because they've still not corrected the lack of gap discipline on the unit.

If Meyer stays beyond this season, he needs to consider revamping his defensive staff. Alex Grinch was superb with Washington State, and Larry Johnson is a legendary defensive line coach. But everyone else should be on the hot seat.