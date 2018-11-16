UFC Fighter Cynthia Calvillo Struggles to Stand at Weigh-in 1 Day Before Fight

UFC fans that woke up for Friday's weigh-ins for the upcoming event in Argentina were treated to a scary, but terribly familiar sight.

Just 36 hours separated from her showdown with Poliana Botelho, Cynthia Calvillo struggled to make it to the scale. Literally.

The strawweight contender was visibly unsteady as she moved across the stage, and wavered on multiple occasions. This was followed by the announcement that she had missed weight, coming in at 118 pounds for a fight with a 116-pound limit, and would have to forfeit 20-percent of her purse for the fight.

Weight cutting is a process which sees athletes shed pounds ahead of a contest in order to compete in smaller divisions.

Though most combat sports have this to some degree, mixed martial artists take this practice to the extreme, with many losing tens of pounds through dehydration and extreme dieting in the days before a bout and then reinflating by the time they reach the ring. A number of fighters have died from weight cutting complications in the past and while most of these incidents have taken place in smaller or international promotions, it's easy to look at a fighter like Calvillo struggling and know that they probably aren't in good shape for a cagefight the next day.

According to Guilherme Cruz of MMAFighting.com, Calvillo is still slated to fight on Saturday night. The UFC has historically shown itself to be willing to scrap fights due to concerns for a fighter's health but regardless, there's no telling what kind of long-term damage Calvillo is doing to her body with cuts like these.