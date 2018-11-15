Former Falcons DE Tim Green Diagnosed with ALS

Gin Ellis/Getty Images

Former Atlanta Falcons defensive end Tim Green announced Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with ALS, which is also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

Green wrote in a Facebook post that he's "extremely grateful that mine is a slow-progressing version of the disease" and noted he'll discuss the situation further during an appearance Sunday on CBS' 60 Minutes.

"While the football field is far away, I find myself in a formidable struggle. For the past five years I've been coping with some neurological problems in my hands. At first the doctors thought the damage I'd done to my elbows in football was the culprit, so they operated to release the nerves, but the issue persisted and my voice began to weaken as well. That's the only reason I've had to stop visiting schools to talk with kids. Finally, I was diagnosed with ALS. That's the bad news."

The 54-year-old New York native, who's worked as an attorney, author and sports TV commentator since his retirement after the 1993 NFL season, said he's going to announce a fundraiser for Tackle ALS during the 60 Minutes piece.

"As always, I will spend the coming days and years counting the blessings I have instead of pining for the things I don't," Green wrote. "Today I will take a walk. I will work and write and kiss each of my kids as well as my beautiful wife. That's a great day. As good as it gets..."

Green was a two-time Academic All-American for the Syracuse Orange at the collegiate level before the Falcons selected him in the first round of the 1986 NFL draft.

He recorded 24 sacks in 99 appearances (71 starts) across eight years with Atlanta.