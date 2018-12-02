Steelers RB James Conner's Leg Injury vs. Chargers Diagnosed as Contusion

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner left Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers after suffering a lower leg injury. While he was listed as questionable to return, he never made his way back to the field after the injury.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game that the running back had a lower leg contusion, per Around the NFL.

Conner, 23, had 60 rushing yards and two touchdowns before the injury and was replaced by Jaylen Samuels.

In his second NFL season, Conner has emerged as one of the best running backs in football after taking over for the absent Le'Veon Bell. He entered the day with 849 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns while adding 49 receptions for 453 yards and one score.

"I'm built for it," Conner told reporters after Pittsburgh's Week 9 win over Baltimore.



Conner previously suffered a concussion in Week 10 but did not miss a game. He missed time during his rookie season due to a knee injury.

Samuels will receive the majority of the work with Conner out.