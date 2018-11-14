Marko Arnautovic Discusses Possible West Ham Exit Amid Manchester United Rumours

Alex Broadway/Getty Images

West Ham United forward Marko Arnautovic has said he wants to test himself against the best players following rumours that Manchester United were keen on signing him.

In May, it was reported by Sky Sports that the Red Devils were interested in the Austria international, with West Ham said to value him at around £50 million. However, he ended up staying at the London Stadium.

Speaking to Austrian newspaper Kurier (h/t Ed Aarons of the Guardian) the player said he may be in the best years of his career to secure a big transfer.

"I'm 29, so that's the best age," he said. "It's clear that I want to compete with the best players. But in this affair, I totally trust my brother."

Arnautovic's brother, Danijel, is his agent, and as relayed by Aarons, he said the forward will be looking to make a step up.

"Marko is really enjoying playing for West Ham," he said. "He loves that club and the fans. But there is still that feeling, that this cannot be the end. And everybody should understand that."

