Report: Juventus and Liverpool Monitoring Toulouse Defender Jean-Clair Todibo

PASCAL PAVANI/Getty Images

Juventus and Liverpool are reportedly considering making offers for Toulouse prodigy Jean-Clair Todibo.

The 18-year-old has impressed in Ligue 1, and reports have said the Old Lady, the Reds and other clubs could make their move when the January transfer window opens.

Tuttosport (via Lucas Sposito of Sport Witness) reported the European giants could bid for the versatile centre-back before his contract expires next summer, with Lyon, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig considering the player.

La Depeche (via Sposito) recently reported Liverpool would face Premier League competition for Todibo's signature from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

LOIC VENANCE/Getty Images

According to Tuttosport, Toulouse could be tempted to let the youngster go after Christmas if they can recoup a small fee for his departure. The defender will be available on a free transfer at the end of the campaign if he does not pen a new deal.

Todibo can also operate in midfield but has made his breakthrough this season in Ligue 1 at the back. The teenager has started on 10 occasions for his club in the French top flight this term, scoring once.

The player has excellent balance and represents the new wave of centre-backs that can play out from the back-four.

However, Todibo is happy to compete in a physical game and use his natural size to gain an advantage in defence.

LOIC VENANCE/Getty Images

The Frenchman desperately needs to continue playing matches, and this could be difficult if he chooses a move to Liverpool or Juventus. He will not command an immediate spot in the first-team and might have to consider a loan move to find playing time.

Liverpool have shown great faith in young defenders this season, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson and Joe Gomez continuing as starting options for coach Jurgen Klopp.

The German's ability to integrate developing talent was clear during his years with BVB, and despite spending significantly in the transfer market, he continues to blood youngsters.

Todibo would find a home under Klopp's philosophy and direction, but Liverpool's defence is settled. Reds supporters will not want to see the equilibrium disturbed this season by new defensive signings.