Building the NFL Offense of Your Dreams

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

This Bleacher Report Offense of Dreams is not just an All-Pro team.

Anyone can throw together a roster of the NFL's hottest players and most established superstars and muse about how many Super Bowls a squad comprised of Aaron Rodgers, Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown types would win. (All of the Super Bowls, of course).

We're shooting for something different here: an offense that reflects everything that's great about the current scoring renaissance. Our goal is to build an offense of the present and future: the most dangerous next-gen playmakers, the most creative thinkers, the most innovative plays and schemes.

So the following Offense of Dreams includes coaches and a few play concepts, in addition to lots of outstanding weapons (and blockers!).

We also established some ground rules to keep things from looking like a Pro Bowl ballot:

Just one player or coach per team. That way we can't just squish the Chiefs, Saints and Rams together and call it a day.

Players still under their rookie contracts only. This offense is affordable under the salary cap and would be great for years (assuming we can figure out a way of paying everyone down the line).

Team chemistry matters! So we'll look for role players who don't need 25 touches per game to be productive and satisfied.

Here's an offense which, if it were real, would win it all, keep you glued to your television and change the way the game is played.

If we build it, something like it will come.

In fact, something like it is already here.