Phillies Manager Gabe Kapler Lost Malibu Home in California Wildfires

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler is among those affected by the California wildfires.

In speaking with The Athletic's Matt Gelb, Kapler revealed that his Malibu house was completely burned down. However, his family—including his two sons and ex-wife—was not harmed.

"Look, we’re going to be fine," Kapler told The Athletic. "Our family is going to be fine. The love and support is incredible.

"Everything is replaceable. There’s nothing...it’s all just stuff. A home was stuff. To so many people, that home is their shelter and their safe haven. But everything we lost is replaceable."

Gelb's article included a photo of the remains of the house, with a steel staircase as one of the only things left standing.

According to CNN's Holly Yan, Amanda Watts and Susannah Cullinane, the Woolsey Fire in Southern California has left two people dead, while the Camp Fire in Northern California has left 42 dead, making the latter the deadliest wildfire in the state's recorded history.

Knowing the devastation the wildfires have created, Kapler is doing his part to spread awareness.

Kapler told Gelb:

"Keep talking about it. When you’re out in your community, talk about it with other people. Use it as a way to come together. I sent this text message back to people: Talk about it. Shine light on it. Raise awareness. Feel it.

"That’s my main point for other people. We’re good. Our family is good. There are a lot of other families who are not.

[...]

"We have a responsibility in these times to shed light on the people who are in really, really dire straits. And there are plenty of them."

Kapler played in the majors from 1998-2010, suiting up for six different teams. He just completed his first season as Philadelphia skipper, leading the Phillies to a record of 80-82.