Caris LeVert Stretchered Off Court After Suffering Leg Injury vs. Timberwolves

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2018

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 09: Caris Levert #22 of the Brooklyn Nets plays the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center on November 9, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Brooklyn Nets forward Caris LeVert was stretchered off the court in the second quarter of Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie was driving into the paint, LeVert jumped up and landed awkwardly on his right leg. Trainers immediately tended to LeVert and eventually stabilized his leg before placing him on the stretcher.

The Nets announced LeVert was being transported to a local hospital, where doctors would determine the full extent of his injury.

LeVert's NBA colleagues reacted to the injury.

LeVert was enjoying a breakout 2018-19 season. Through his first 13 games, he was averaging 19.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

The 24-year-old also delivered a pair of game-winners. He blew past New York Knicks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. to score with one second remaining in a 107-105 victory on Oct. 19. Then he eluded Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris before hitting a floater inside the final second of a 112-110 win last Friday.

Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George is one of the bigger success stories in terms of a player recovering from a major leg injury.

George suffered a compound fracture during a national team exhibition in August 2014 that limited him to six games in the 2014-15 season. Back healthy at the start of the 2015-16 campaign, he made the first of three straight All-Star Games.

Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward is an example of how long a player may need to get back to his old self, though.

Hayward fractured his ankle in the 2017-18 season opener, which kept him out for the rest of the year. Through 12 games in 2018-19, he's still playing himself back into game shape. He's averaging 9.9 points and shooting 31.9 percent from three-point range.

Given his age, LeVert's injury shouldn't derail his NBA career, but it almost certainly ends what was shaping up to be a big year for the 2016 first-round draft pick.

