Bengals Alert Police After Saints' Sean Payton Reportedly Smashed Fire Alarm

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton took matters into his own hands to avoid a distraction before Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

A fire alarm went off for about 15 minutes at Paul Brown Stadium before the game, so Payton responded by smashing an alarm in the Saints locker room, according to Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune.

Unsurprisingly, the Bengals weren't happy about the incident.

"We are aware of this situation and have been in touch with the authorities, but have nothing more on it at this time," the team said in a statement.

The Saints went on to win 51-14.