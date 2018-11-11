Jared Goff, Aaron Donald, More Rams Forced to Evacuate Homes Due to Wildfires

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff evacuated his home as a result of the wildfires in Southern California, The Athletic's Vincent Bonsignore reported Sunday.

According to the Associated Press' Greg Beacham, about 20 members of the Rams team and coaching staff had to evacuate their houses for precautionary reasons.

"I don't think anybody's house has been specifically affected, but they did have to leave the areas," Rams head coach Sean McVay said of the situation Friday. "It's still a scary thing, and extremely unfortunate that they had to go through this. ... We just felt like the most important thing was for people to be with their families."

The Orange County Register's Rich Hammond listed more Rams personnel, including All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald and general manager Les Snead, who were personally affected by the fires:

Goff wore a T-shirt supporting Los Angeles firefighters following Sunday's 36-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

CNN's Nicole Chavez, Dakin Andone and Steve Almasy reported Saturday the Woolsey wildfire has forced at least 200,000 people from Ventura and Los Angeles Counties to leave their homes. As firefighters are working to contain fires in the southern part of the state, the Camp Fire in Northern California has killed at least 23 people.

The Camp Fire has covered 105,000 acres, compared to 70,000 acres for the Woolsey Fire.

Officials from the Oakland Raiders handed out protective masks ahead of Sunday's 20-6 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers as a result of concerns about the air quality.

The San Francisco 49ers also host the New York Giants on Monday night. ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan reported Sunday the NFL is "currently monitoring" the situation to ensure the air quality in Santa Clara, California, is acceptable.

The game is presently scheduled to kick off at its normal time (8:15 p.m. ET).