Dion Lewis on Blowout Win vs. Patriots: 'That's What Happens When You Go Cheap'

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The New England Patriots didn't re-sign running back Dion Lewis this past offseason, and he clearly took that decision personally.

Lewis' Tennessee Titans destroyed the Patriots on Sunday, 34-10, and he didn't hold back after the game.

"Hell yeah it's personal," he said, per Michael Giardi of NFL Network. "That's what happens when you go cheap. You get your ass kicked."

Lewis later posted a pair of tweets to his Twitter account after the victory:

While Lewis took the matchup personally, he wasn't the primary reason the Titans won. He tallied 20 rushes for 57 yards and two catches for 11 yards. Rather, Marcus Mariota threw for two touchdowns and zero interceptions, and Derrick Henry tallied two touchdowns on the ground.

The defense also held Tom Brady to 21-of-41 passing for zero touchdowns and limited Sony Michel to 11 rushes for 31 yards. In a stat sure to make Lewis smile, the Patriots as a whole averaged 2.1 yards per carry.

Tennessee signed Lewis this offseason to a four-year deal worth $20 million (plus $3 million in incentives), as New England didn't bring him back after signing him to a reserve/future contract in December 2014. Chris Wesseling of NFL.com deemed that Lewis signing the seventh-best move of the Bill Belichick era and noted the Patriots were 32-3 when he played and 13-7 when he didn't in the three years prior to this offseason.

Lewis also became the first player in NFL history to score a rushing, passing and kick return touchdown in a playoff game as a member of the Patriots.

New England still has James White in the versatile back role who can help Brady in the passing attack, and Michel is the running back of future. However, Lewis had the last laugh Sunday.