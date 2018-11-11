Rams LT Andrew Whitworth to Donate Game Check to Thousand Oaks Shooting Victims

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth will donate a game check to families of the victims of the shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, last Wednesday, according to Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.

The mass shooting that killed 12 people took place at Borderline Bar and Grill, which is in the same city as the Rams' training complex. Whitworth's check will go to the Ventura County Community Foundation's Conejo Valley Victims Fund.

Whitworth spoke about the tragedy earlier this week, via Shalise Manza Young of Yahoo Sports:

"As a group, everyone’s affected in a different way. Whether it’s the fear of having your own kids that could be involved in something like that, if it’s the fear of just being in that environment yourself or just living somewhere where something like that’s happened.

"You always think it’s never going to be around you or involve you, but you always see that from people once you experience it. I think we just wanted to find a way to come together and really just wrap our arms around the community that we live in and that we operate and work in."

The 36-year-old is also one of several players—including quarterback Jared Goff and running back Todd Gurley—who will auction off jerseys from Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks to benefit the victims.

Some donations will also go to American Red Cross Southern California Wildfire Relief after multiple wildfires have caused damage in nearby areas.

Whitworth is a team captain in his second year with the Rams, earning first-team All-Pro honors last year. He spent his first 11 years of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals.