Report: NFL Discussed Relocating Chargers vs. Raiders Due to California Fires

JOSH EDELSON/Getty Images

Wildfires in Northern California have prompted the NFL to consider moving Sunday's game between the Oakland Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the league has discussed moving the game to Dallas on Monday. There has been no decision made despite a 4:05 p.m. ET scheduled kickoff time.

"We are monitoring conditions in California and are in close communication with the clubs and local authorities," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement. "At this point, both the Los Angeles Chargers-Oakland Raiders game and the Seattle Seahawks-Los Angeles Rams game will kick off as scheduled."

The Raiders were forced to change their scheduled practice Friday to a walkthrough because of the air conditions in Oakland. The Camp Fire has killed 23 people, making it California's deadliest wildfire since 1991.

"I just hope that the fires go away," Raiders coach Jon Gruden told reporters. "I'm more concerned about a lot of people that are being impacted by this. We'll react to whatever the circumstances are [regarding the game]. Let's hope that, you know, this ends fast."

The Woolsey Fire in Southern California has also affected the Los Angeles Rams, who canceled their practice Friday. The Rams are scheduled to host the Seattle Seahawks, with kickoff scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.