Winners and Losers from Week 11 in College Football

After fans feasted on tremendous contests that helped sculpt the college football season last weekend, it was a slimmer slate of big games this week.

No matter; we still got our share of drama.

The Big 12 delivered drama in two doses as Oklahoma needed a last-minute stop on a two-point conversion to beat rival Oklahoma State in Bedlam. The nightcap came when Texas scored with 21 seconds remaining to break a tie with Texas Tech.

In the SEC, Alabama got its second straight dominant defensive effort to crush any chance of a Mississippi State uprising, LSU sleepwalked through a win over Arkansas, and Georgia ran away from Auburn. There was an upset in Neyland Stadium, as Tennessee handled No. 11 Kentucky, while Florida used a furious fourth-quarter rally to keep South Carolina from doing the same in the Swamp.

Clemson took care of business on the road at Boston College in ACC action.

In the Big Ten, Ohio State won with defense and special teams, and Michigan won with defense (as always).

Let's take a look at college football's biggest winners and losers from Week 11.